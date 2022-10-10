USR invites National Library director to Parliament, calls for ease of access to doctoral theses

Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies' Culture Committee, Save Romania Union (USR) MP Iulian Bulai, invites National Library director Adrian Cioroianu to Parliament to discuss the "current obstruction" to accessing the doctoral theses kept at the library and identify legal and administrative solutions to this situation, told Agerpres

According to a USR statement, the invitation is for October 17, at 1:00 p.m.

"USR started on Friday a marathon to transcribe the doctoral thesis of Interior Minister Lucian Bode, a piece of writing accessible exclusively in digitized format at the National Library of Romania. The transcription can only be done by hand, because a 2016 regulation of the institution stipulates that doctoral theses in the custody of the National Library of Romania can only be consulted from two computers within the Library premises, without the possibility of accessing them online. Therefore, even if the people who wish to consult the doctoral theses go to the headquarters of the institution led by Adrian Cioroianu, the documents cannot be photographed, so that hand transcription is the only remaining option," the release states.

USR mentions that formation members Cristian Ghinea and Iulian Bulai started on Friday transcribing Lucian Bode's doctoral thesis, and USR deputies Denisa Neagu, Diana Buzoianu and Iulian Lorincz are at the Library on Monday to continue this work.

Interior Minister Lucian Bode rejected on October 6 public allegations that his doctoral thesis would be "classified" and said that it is available for consultation at the Library of the Babes-Bolyai University in Cluj and at the National Library of Romania.