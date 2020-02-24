USR leader Barna: President has valid solutions, but he prefers to have unicoloured PNL Cabinet

President Klaus Iohannis prefers to see the current Cabinet rule for a long time as an interim body, said the leader of Save Romania Union (USR), Dan Barna.

"After the two-round elections, the early polls project also fails. And I say this after I have listened to the head of the state, who seems to be pleased with seeing the current Cabinet rule for a long time as an interim body. The President has solutions at hand, but he prefers a unicoloured PNL (National Liberal Party) Cabinet, with limited attributions. The same Cabinet that, after all those games played with the PSD (Social Democratic Party), only managed to generate a political crisis. A crisis that we could have avoided, had the PNL taken less decisions based on vanity and cynical calculations. To believe that PSD can be an honest partner and play into its hands shows a little naivety," the leader of USR wrote on his Facebook page.President Klaus Iohannis on Monday stated that chances for early polls dropped below 50 per cent. He said that in the context of CCR's (Constitutional Court of Romania) decision on Monday saying there is a legal conflict between the President and Parliament regarding the designation of the PNL head Ludovic Orban as PM.The head of state said he will prepare a series of concrete measures that he will announce after the publication by the CCR of its reasoning in this case. Moreover, he claimed that the designation of a Prime Minister on behalf of an ad-hoc built alliance around the PSD would enter "into direct collision with the Romanians' choice, as expressed without doubt in the parliamentary elections, the referendum and the presidential elections last year.""I won't a designate a PM from the PSD. (...) There is no party and no coalition that has a majority in Parliament so that I will only designate a PM when I will think that this is the correct solution for this crisis we are in now," said Iohannis, who showed that he didn't want a national union government.