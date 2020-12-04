USR PLUS announces its MEPs to put situation in Repulic of Moldova on agenda of EU institutions

Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS) announces that the president of the Renew Europe Group in the European Parliament, Dacian Ciolos, the rapporteur for the Republic of Moldova, Dragos Tudorache, as well as the other MEPs of the alliance will put the situation in the Republic of Moldova on the agenda of the European institutions, according to AGERPRES.

"The USR PLUS alliance considers that the desperate attempt of the Moldovan socialists to preserve control over the Republic of Moldova has no chance of success, the will of the Moldovan citizens expressed by vote will be respected and defended. (...) We will make sure that the European Parliament will have a quick and solid reaction to this attempt to put a new obstacle in the way of the European Republic of Moldova, both Dacian Ciolos, President of the Renew Europe Group, Dragos Tudorache - European Parliament Rapporteur for the Republic of Moldova, and other USR PLUS MEPs will put this issue on the agenda of the European institutions," reads a press release posted on the USR website.