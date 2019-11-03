USR's Barna: Tomorrow, I hope for PM-designate to gather necessary majority

Save Romania Union (USR) chairman and candidate in the presidential elections Dan Barna stated on Sunday in Cluj that he hopes for Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban to obtain the investiture vote in Parliament, showing that the MPs of his party will be attending the meeting on Monday and vote "in favour" of the investiture.

"It's very important what happens tomorrow [Monday] in Parliament, we are talking about the investiture vote of the Orban Government. I said that I will endorse this investiture because it's really necessary to get rid of the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] Government, the Dancila Government that embarrassed us at internal level, but, equally, at international level, where Romania no longer matters, not even in the Middle East where we were a provider of credibility, not even in the transatlantic partnership with the United States, even less in Europe. The elimination of this Government, its removal from power is an important stake. Tomorrow, I hope for the Prime Minister-designate to gather the necessary majority, the USR MPs, deputies and senators will be present there and we will vote for the investiture of this Government," Barna told a news conference.USR PLUS candidate running for president Dan Barna, alongside PLUS chairman Dacian Ciolos, also has scheduled a meeting on Sunday evening, with the voters in Cluj.