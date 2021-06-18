 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

USR's Barna: I doubt it Ciolacu hopes any USR-PLUS MP would support his joke of a censure motion

dan barna

Co-chair of USR-PLUS (Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) Dan Barna on Friday stated, during his visit to the A 3 Ungheni-Targu Mures Motorway, that he doubted PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu would have hopes that any USR-PLUS MP would support the motion of censure announced by the Social Democrats.

"It's a joke. I haven't been contacted and I doubt that Mr. Ciolacu has any real hope that some USR-PLUS MPs would support the joke of a censure motion he announced," said Dan Barna , as a reaction to Marcel Ciolacu's statements regarding the fact that, for the success of the censure motion, there are ongoing negotiations including with several MPs "engaged in the government."

As for the fact that the Social Democrats are ready to take over the government in case of early elections, Dan Barna said that this is the role of PSD "to remain in opposition always prepared, I agree with this line."

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.