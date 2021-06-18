USR's Barna: I doubt it Ciolacu hopes any USR-PLUS MP would support his joke of a censure motion

Co-chair of USR-PLUS (Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) Dan Barna on Friday stated, during his visit to the A 3 Ungheni-Targu Mures Motorway, that he doubted PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu would have hopes that any USR-PLUS MP would support the motion of censure announced by the Social Democrats.

"It's a joke. I haven't been contacted and I doubt that Mr. Ciolacu has any real hope that some USR-PLUS MPs would support the joke of a censure motion he announced," said Dan Barna , as a reaction to Marcel Ciolacu's statements regarding the fact that, for the success of the censure motion, there are ongoing negotiations including with several MPs "engaged in the government."

As for the fact that the Social Democrats are ready to take over the government in case of early elections, Dan Barna said that this is the role of PSD "to remain in opposition always prepared, I agree with this line."