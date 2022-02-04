USR's Ciolos: Time to grow alternative leaders, honor demands Barna take step back

The chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR), Dacian Ciolos, believes that it is time to support alternative leaders for the party and that deputy chair Dan Barna should take "a real step back" and offer himself the necessary time to politically "rebuild himself".

"This moment is not about Ciolos and Barna. It doesn't have to be. My opening invitation includes this message, that it is time to grow alternative leaders for the good of this party and the credibility of its political offer. I believe Dan's statements and actions a misstep, but also a forcing of the order established through the vote of the members in the congress that recently took place. The use of the party's database for personal political purposes is a disqualifying gesture. And contrary to our internal rules. I understand he is unhappy and he feels faced with an ultimatum. I am sorry he did not understand the significance of my gesture, especially that I discussed with him before the National Bureau meeting and his later objections did not appear in what we discussed," Ciolos wrote on Facebook.

According to him, "honor demands" Dan Barna "take a real step back and offer himself the necessary time" to rebuild himself politically, so that he "does not find himself" in difficult political situations.

"Of the colleagues and supporters of the USR I ask strength and confidence, because we have a lot of work to do and little time. I repeat for all colleagues and the public opinion: I am not going anywhere, I am here to build and help coagulate a party that can offer hope and solutions to Romania," the USR chair mentioned.

He added that Dan Barna "refused the extended hand each time," including the position of first deputy chair of USR.

Ciolos also shoed that a "necessary discussion" about the future of the party took the form of "an internal battle," which may endanger the functioning of the USR and affect its public image. He added that the draft he proposed to the National Bureau is demanded by the party statute, but that, at the same time, it's necessary to "reconstruct the political offer" of the USR and the message to voters.

He added that the draft was sent to all members and that he will organize debates on it and will collect opinions for amendments, Agerpres informs.