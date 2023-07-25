Value of agricultural production, down last year by almost 16%, to 109.56 billion RON

The value of agricultural production decreased by 15.8% in 2022, compared to the previous year, totaling 109.56 billion RON at current prices, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Plant production decreased last year by 22.8%, to the value of 71.91 billion RON, animal production by 0.5% (34.86 billion RON), while agricultural services increased by 29.2%, recording a value of 2.78 billion RON.

In 2022, the structure of the production value of the agricultural branch showed small variations compared to the previous year. The share of vegetable production was 65.6%, with a decrease of 5.6 percentage points compared to the previous year, animal production of 31.8%, with an increase of 4.8 percentage points compared to the previous year, and agricultural services had a share of 2.5%.

Regarding the structure of the value of vegetable production in 2022, on the main groups of crops, increases were recorded for oil plants (+1.7 percentage points), potatoes (+1.3 percentage points) and cereals (+0.3 percentage points), and decreases were recorded for vegetables and melons (-2.3 percentage points), fodder plants (-0.5 percentage points), fruits and grapes (-0.4 percentage points) and other product groups (-0.1 percentage points).

According to INS data, in 2022 the value of animal production increased for poultry (+1.8 percentage points), products obtained from milk processing in zootechnical farms (+0.7 percentage points) and for sheep and goats (+0.5 percentage points). Decreases in the shares of production value were recorded in pigs (-2.6 percentage points) and in other product groups (-0.4 percentage points).

The INS specifies that the data on the value of agricultural production in 2022 are semi-final, and the final data on macro-regions, development regions and counties will be available in October 2023.AGERPRES