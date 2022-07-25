Value of agricultural production goes up 11.7 pct in 2021

The value of Romania's agricultural production was 11.7 percent up 2021 compared to 2020, as the crop production advanced 22.2 percent, and animal production and agricultural services dropped by 8.3 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, shows data released on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Several changes occurred in the structure of the value of the 2021 agricultural production compared to the previous year, as the share of the crop production increased 7.9 percentage points to 72.8 percent, and animal production accounted for just 25.3 percent, 7.6 percentage points down from the previous year. Agricultural services accounted for 1.9 percent, INS said.

As regards the value of the 2021 crop production by main crop groups, there was a share growth for cereals (+9.2 percentage points), other product groups (+3.6 percentage points) and oilseed plants (+2.9 percentage points). Conversely, there was a decrease in the share of potatoes (-6.5 percentage points), vegetables and melons (-5.2 percentage points), fruits and grapes (-2.5 percentage points) and fodder plants (-1.5 percentage points).

As regards the structure of the value of the 2021 animal production, the categories to register growth were cattle (+2.6 percentage points), the sheep and goat production (+2.6 percentage points), milk products obtained in livestock farms (+0.9 percentage points), and other product groups (+0.3 percentage points). The poultry production dropped 4.7 percentage points, and the pig production dipped 1.7 percentage points. AGERPRES