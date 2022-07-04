VAR technology set to debut this month on Bucharest National Arena

Video assistant referee (VAR) technology will be implemented in a first in Romania on the National Arena in Bucharest, allowing controversial or misjudged game situations to be accurately cleared up, Bucharest General Mayor Nicusor Dan said.

"The Bucharest City Hall, through the Municipal Energy Services Company, is installing and putting into operation the first VAR system on the National Arena, a system already used for football matches on the big stadiums around the world. The technology that will clear up controversial or erroneously judged game moments is a first on the biggest stadium in Romania," the General Mayor wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the Municipal Energy Services Company will install all the electronic components, the fiber optic wiring and the electrical system that will render the entire VAR system operational, ensuring also its maintenance.

According to Mayor Nicusor Dan, the VAR technology will be most likely put to the test on July 17, in the first competitive match that will take place on the National Arena. AGERPRES