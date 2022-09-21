 
     
Video | Rușii nu au luat în seamă amenințările și au ieșit în stradă: Peste 100 de protestatari anti-mobilizare au fost reținuți

Peste 100 de persoane au fost arestate în toată Rusia pentru că au protestat faţă de mobilizarea parţială a cetăţenilor ruşi de către Vladimir Putin, relatează The Guardian și news.ro.

Cel puţin 109 protestatari au fost reţinuţi până în prezent în toată ţara, potrivit OVD-Info, un grup independent de monitorizare care urmăreşte detenţiile din Rusia.

În oraşul siberian Irkutsk, cel puţin 10 din cei 60 de protestatari care s-au adunat într-o piaţă centrală au fost reţinuţi, potrivit activiştilor locali, relatează Moscow Times.

În al treilea oraş ca mărime din Rusia, Novosibirsk, un videoclip publicat pe reţelele de socializare a arătat un protestatar strigând ”Nu vreau să mor pentru Putin sau pentru tine!”

