VIDEO Tornadă devastatoare în SUA - Un oraș a fost distrus iar mai multe persoane au murit

Check out this whip-like vortex in the #tornado south of Greenfield, Iowa with @theScantman on the controls. Full 4K video is on YT WATCH: https://t.co/SQHq4Cwmwg pic.twitter.com/FyBbaHxUuV

My view from the back seat with Team Dominator today as this tornado pounds the daylights out of some wind turbines near Greenfield, Iowa. pic.twitter.com/lt9GeacSQe