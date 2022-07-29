 
     
VIDEO - Un clip promovat de ruși îi îndeamnă pe occidentali să se mute în Rusia: 'Vine iarna! Avem femei frumoase, gaz ieftin și valori tradiționale!'

Un videoclip care promovează Rusia îi îndeamnă pe occidentali să se mute în Rusia. Videoclipul este realizat doar cu imagini și secvențe frumoase din Rusia, iar naratorul vorbește în limba engleză.

Videoclipul este intens promovat pe rețeaua Telegram, dar mai nou și pe Twitter, însă nu este asumat de nimeni.

„Vine iarna! Avem femei frumoase, gaz ieftin și valori tradiționale!”, se spune în videoclip.

