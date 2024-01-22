Vietnamese PM to meet with President Iohannis, PM Ciolacu, participate in economic forum

Vietnamese prime minister Pham Minh Chinh, on an official visit to Romania until Monday, will meet with prime minister Marcel Ciolacu and president Klaus Iohannis and will participate in a bilateral economic forum, and several documents will be signed in the framework of a memorandum of economic and cultural cooperation, told Agerpres.

"On Monday, at the level of an official visit, with the related protocol, we will host the visit of a delegation led by the Vietnamese prime minister Pham Minh Chinh, a delegation that includes the ministers of investment, trade, education, the minister of science and technology and the governor of the National Bank from Pyongyang," Mihai Constantin, government spokesman, stated last week.

On Monday morning, the official reception of the prime minister of the Government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh, is scheduled at the Victoria Palace, where he will have a meeting with prime minister Marcel Ciolacu. There will also be a meeting between the two official delegations. Several bilateral documents will be signed.

The two prime ministers will hold a joint press conference.

From 12:00, the Romanian and Vietnamese prime ministers will participate in the Romania-Vietnam Economic Forum at the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, followed by an official lunch at Victoria Palace, offered by the Romanian prime minister in honor of the Vietnamese prime minister.

From 15:00, prime minister Pham Minh Chinh will be received by president Klaus Iohannis at Cotroceni Palace.