Violent protester in University Square, detained for 24 hours

Daily Monitor
inchisoare detinut penitenciar gratii

A man who participated, on Monday, in the protest in the University Square against the measures imposed by the authorities in the context of COVID-19, was detained for 24 hours, according to AGERPRES.

According to some representatives of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the District 1 Court, the man is accused of committing two crimes of assault.

The man was detained on Monday night by gendarmes and questioned by prosecutors, after which investigators decided to detain him for 24 hours.

The gendarmes claim that the protester refused to identify himself and became violent with the police.

Dozens of people gathered on Monday in the University Square in the capital city to protest against the measures imposed by the authorities in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

