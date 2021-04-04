Vlad Voiculescu: There are over 1,600 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients

Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu announced that there are currently more than 1,600 intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients in Romania.

"We talked about the numbers of those admitted to ICU. I want to emphasize that the transport of the critical patient over long distances is risky. This is not a solution to be applied flatly, it is a solution only where there are no alternatives. It is extremely important to make the most of the material base and qualified human resources where they exist", Vlad Voiculescu told a Sunday's press conference.

He also said that one of the priorities is to supplement the beds in hospitals with a tradition in the treatment of chronic diseases: Fundeni Hospital, Fundeni Clinical Institute - with a number of 70 oxygen beds and 14 ICU beds, which are available or in preparation, the Bucharest Oncology Institute - 5 ICU beds and 5 beds for acute therapy are available.Voiculescu mentioned that 35 oxygen beds are additional at Colentina Hospital, 2 intensive care beds at Gerota Hospital and 16 oxygen beds at Coltea Hospital.He announced that, starting Monday, there will be 12 extra beds at the "Dr. Victor Babes" Clinical Hospital in Bucharest."There are over 1,600 ICU beds at the moment for COVID-19 patients in Romania. I want to say that there are two records today, namely the number of infected patients and the number of ICU patients", Voiculescu added.The health minister mentioned that many patients who are now in intensive care come to hospital very late.