Volume of construction works down 2.7pct in first four months of 2018

The volume of construction works declined overall by 2.7 percent as gross series in the first four months of 2018 compared to the same period of the previous year, a drop reflected in new construction by 6.1 percent and in capital repair works by 3.5 percent, according to a release of the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Thursday.

The current maintenance and repair works increased by 10.2 percent.According to construction objects, residential buildings works decreased by 24.7 percent. Increases were recorded in non-residential buildings by 6.9 percent and in engineering constructions by 6.8 percent.As series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, the volume of construction works declined overall by 0.6 percent. On structural elements, decreases were recorded in new constructions and capital repair works, namely by 2.6 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively. Current maintenance and repairs increased by 8.0 percent.According to construction objects, the volume of construction works declined in residential buildings by 23.1 percent. Increases were recorded in engineering and non-residential constructions by 11.6 and by 7.8, respectively.In April 2018 compared to April 2017, the volume of construction works as gross series decreased overall by 4.1 percent, a decline reflected in new construction works by 11.4 percent. Increases were recorded in current maintenance and repair works by 17.1 percent and in capital repair work by 12.7 percent.By construction objects, the volume of construction works went down 24.4 percent in residential buildings. Increases were recorded in non-residential and engineering constructions by 4.7 percent and by 3.7 percent, respectively.As adjusted series according to the number of working days and seasonality, the volume of construction works dropped by 0.7 percent. On structural elements, decreases were recorded in new constructions by 8 percent. The volume of construction works went up 16.1 percent in capital repairs and 14.8 percent in current maintenance and repairs.By construction objects, the volume of construction works declined by 22.1 percent in residential buildings. Increases were recorded in engineering and non-residential constructions by 7.3 percent and by 6.8 percent, respectively.In April 2018 compared to the previous months, the volume of construction works declined as gross series by 3.1 percent, a decline reflected in capital repair work by 13.6 percent, in current maintenance and repairs by 2.5 percent and in new construction works by 1.5 percent.According to construction objects, declines were recorded in non-residential buildings by 14.0 percent and in residential buildings by 4.9 percent. Increases were recorded in engineering constructions by 6.6 percent.As adjusted series according to the number of working days and seasonality, the volume of construction works dropped overall by 1.1 percent, a decline reflected in current maintenance and repairs by 15.8 percent and in capital repair works by 2.4 percent. The new construction works increased by 1.3 percent.By construction objects, the volume of construction works decreased in non-residential buildings by 10.8 percent, while in residential buildings by 7.8 percent. Engineering constructions increased by 5 percent.