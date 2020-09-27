Singurul EXIT-POLL din România, ora 21.00. Au mai rămas 0 zile 11 ore 29 minute
 
     
Voters' turnout: 1.86% vote in first hour since opening of polling stations

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
alegeri locale 2020 vot

The voters' turnout in the country in the local elections was, on Sunday, until 8:00, of 1.86% - respectively over 345,000 voters, according to the reports of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).

In the urban area, 170,435 voters have gone to the polls so far, and in the rural area - 177,082.

The counties with the highest turnout in the first hour were Giurgiu - 2.74%, Olt - 2.73% and Calarasi - 2.58%, and the lowest turnout was in Covasna - 1.10% Harghita - 0.93%.

There was a presence of 1.67% in Bucharest.

In 2016, the turnout until 8:00 was 1.85%.

As many as 18,295,485 citizens with the right to vote are called to the polls on Sunday to elect the local public administration authorities.

