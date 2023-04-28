War Veterans Day to be celebrated by military ceremonies

The Defence Ministry (MApN) is organising today, April 28, the War Veterans Day, a military and religious ceremony of laying wreaths and bunches of flowers at the Heroes of the Fatherland Monument located before the National Defence University.

According to a MApN press statement, attending the ceremony will be Defence Minister Angel Tilvar and Chief of Defence Daniel Petrescu.

Similar ceremonies will take place elsewhere in the country and abroad at memorials, cemeteries and monuments honouring the sacrifice of war veterans.

MApN also reports that April 20 to 29, the "Gratitude to war veterans" campaign is taking place, which includes distributing gift packages to the 1,096 registered war veterans and the 24 war widows in Romania and to three war veterans from Moldova, as well as other activities honouring the memory of those killed during the world's largest conflagration and its survivors, the war veterans.

War Veterans Day is celebrated every year on April 29 and was established under Government Decision 1222/2007. AGERPRES