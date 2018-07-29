Weightlifting: Romania's tally to 39 medals in U15 & U17 European Weightlifting Championships, in Italy

Romania won 39 medals at the U15 & U17 European Weightlifting Championships in San Donato Milanese (Italy), that ended on Sunday.
The Romanian athletes grabbed 12 gold medals in the Under-15 event (all of them obtained by the girls), and 27 medals in the Under-17 (Youth), 10 gold medals, 6 silver and 11 bronze.
On Sunday, Florin Mihalescu, at the +94 kg category (Under-17 - Youth) ranked 10th in in the snatch, with 125 kilograms, landed on 7th position with 165 kg and 10th in overall, with 290 kg.
"The boys' team from the European Youth Championships, the Qualification Tournament for the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games, gathered the necessary points for the qualification of the necessary available male quota for the first four nations in the final ranking. Our team ranks second, after Georgia (159 points), with 147 points. We bring to mind that Romania obrained the qualification of the two available female quota, after participating in 2017 IWF Youth World Championships Bangkok," the Romanian Weightlifting Federation announced on Facebook.