Wholesale trade turnover goes up 5.4pct in first nine months of 2019

The wholesale trade turnover (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased, in nominal terms, in the first nine months of 2019 compared to the similar period of 2018, by 5.4 percent as gross series, according to the data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Friday.

Between 1 January and 30 September 2019 compared with the same interval of 2018, the wholesale trade turnover (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), as adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, increased overall in nominal terms by 6.4 percent.According to the INS, in September 2019 compared to the previous month, the wholesale trade turnover (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), in nominal terms, went up overall 6.6 percent as gross series.In September 2019 against August 2019, the wholesale trade turnover (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), in nominal terms, increased overall by 4.1 percent as series adjusted according to the working days and seasonality.Moreover, in September 2019 against September 2018, the wholesale trade turnover (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), in nominal terms, increased overall by 6.7 percent as gross series.Also, in September 2019 against September 2018, the wholesale trade turnover (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), in nominal terms, increased overall by 4.9 percent as series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality.