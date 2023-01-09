Women's football: Iuliana Demetrescu and Mihaela Tepusa to referee FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Referee Iuliana Demetrescu and assistant referee Mihaela Tepusa are included in the list of FIFA referees who are to officiate football matches at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, in Australia and New Zealand, the Romanian Football Federation announced on Monday.

Demetrescu is on the list of UEFA referees, alongside Maria Ferrieri (Italy), Cheryl Foster (Wales), Stephanie Frappart (France), Marta Huerta de Aza (Spain), Lina Lehtovaara (Finland), Ivana Martincic (Croatia), Katerina Monzul (Ukraine), Tess Olofsson (Sweden), Esther Staubli (Switzerland) and Rebecca Welch (the UK).

Mihaela Tepusa was also selected to be included in the list of assistant referees.

The Women's Football World Cup shall be hosted by Australia and New Zealand, between 20 July and 20 August 2023. AGERPRES