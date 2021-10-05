 
     
Word Education Day/PM Citu: It's importanrt for students to go to school, be close to their colleagues, teachers

Prime Minister Florin Citu underscored on Tuesday, on the occasion of the World Education Day, that it is very important for students to go to school to be close to colleagues and teachers, adding that the lesson that can be learned during this period is that health is "the most important."

"I am glad that this year World Education Day finds us with open schools. It is very important for students to go to school, to be close to their colleagues and teachers. The lesson we can learn during this period is that health is the most important thing. Let's take care of our children, from all points of view!" Citu wrote on his Facebook page.

