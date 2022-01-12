World Bank: Romanian economy is expected to advance 4.3pct in 2022

The Romanian economy is expected to advance 4.3% in 2022 as against a 4.5% forecast in June 2021, according to the World Bank's Global Economic Prospects published on Wednesday.

For 2023, the World Bank forecasts a 3.8% expansion of Romania's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), down from a 3.9% forecast in June 2021, putting the 2021 economic growth of Romania at an estimated 6.3%.

In the Europe and Central Asia region, which includes Romania, the World Bank forecasts a 3% economic growth in 2022 and 2.9% in 2023, while the world economy is expected to advance 4.1% in 2022 and 3.2% in 2023