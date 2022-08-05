World record holder in women-only marathon Keitany appointed Brasov Running Festival ambassador

The world record holder in a women-only marathon, Mary Keitany, has been appointed ambassador of the Brasov Running Festival.

"There are less than two months left before the start of the Brasov Running Festival, the first World Elite Label certified competition in Romania and South-Eastern Europe! The organisers of the competition are honoured to appoint Mary Keitany the ambassador of this elite competition. The fact that the world record holder of a women-only marathon will be the image and soul of the competition in Brasov underlines the importance of the race where world's elite athletes will participate!," say the organisers.

The former professional runner from Kenya was delighted to be part of the sports event in Brasov.

The organisers quote her as saying she is honoured to be the ambassador of the Brasov Running Festival 10K and delighted to be part of the organisation of a high-class event, almost a year after she ended her career as an elite runner. Keitany won the London Marathon in 2017, clocking in at 2:17:01, the current world record in a women-only marathon race, Agerpres.

The Kenyan star announced her retirement on September 22, 2021 due to a back injury, after a brilliant career that marked her as one of the most successful marathoners in history. Keitany won the New York Marathon four times and the London Marathon three times.

The organisers of the 10K race in Brasov will officially announce in the second half of August the names of the elite athletes who will compete in the race.

The Brasov Running Festival is a two-day event that will include a variety of road races, including an 800m kids race, 1,200m children race and 3K juniors race,

a 5K fun run open race and the 10K mass and elite race, the 10K race open to the world's top 30 elites on Sunday, September 25.

Registration is open on the competition website brasovrun.ro.