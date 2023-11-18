0-metre Christmas tree to adorn Bucharest City at Constitutiei Square

Bucharest City General Mayor Nicusor Dan has announced that the installation of a tall Christmas tree in Constitutiei Square has begun, Agerpres reports.

The tree will be 30 metre high and "the most spectacular one" at a Christmas market in Romania, according to a social media post of the mayor. The artificial Christmas tree on a metal structure will be covered in real fir twigs decorated with globes, golden stars and garlands.

"The 30-metre-tall tree is being erected in Constitutiei Square, where the biggest Christmas market in Bucharest will take place. There will also be two musical areas with traditional carols and Christmasspecific international songs. Over 130 small Christmas houses hosting artisans from all parts of the country will be set up in the square to await the citizens of Bucharest and tourists with traditional delicacies and authentic craft objects. Already becoming a tradition, Santa's House will be present this year at the Bucharest Christmas Fair, next to a carousel and thematic train."

Creative workshops will also be organised, where children will be able to make their own ornaments. Also, visitors to the fair will be able to watch the festive lights, the stands and the Christmas tree from a Ferris wheel.Mascots and entertainers on stilts, dressed in fascinating costumes, will interact and take photos with the public, bringing everyone the joy specific to the celebration. The Bucharest Christmas Fair will be open November 30 to December 26. Admission is free.