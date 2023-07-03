100 shows with artists from 9 countries at Street Music Festival in Satu Mare

A number of 18 artists from nine countries will perform 100 concerts over the weekend in Satu Mare, as part of a new edition of the Street Music Festival, the G.M. Zamfirescu Cultural Center informs on Monday through a press release.

"Next weekend, you can meet artists and musicians from all over the world on the streets of the central area of the city. The festival will last 3 days, taking place in several locations, and the 18 artists arriving from 9 different countries will perform 100 shows for the public who will be interested in participating. The motto of this year's edition is 'Back to the music', which means that among the shows there will be several musical performances, which will bring to Satu Mare the music atmosphere of the Mediterranean countries. Thanks to the successes of recent years, the Street Music Festival has grown, becoming an event that attracts more and more spectators and tourists every year. The uniqueness of the event lies in the fact that it offers the public quality entertainment, and its strength lies in the special music, artistic and visual offer", the cited source informs.

This year there will be street artists from Argentina, Italy, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Israel, Hungary, Poland and the Netherlands. HuMen Brass Band, The Potato Patch Band (Hungary), La Orquesta Informal (Argentina), Asphalt Theater (Israel), Kuma Band, Residual Gurus, Duo Canalla (Spain) will perform. The shows with fire and special effects will be provided by Pyromancer (Netherlands), Kacper Danger (Poland) and Pyrovaghi (Italy), and the rhythmic artistic line will be led by Will Street Show (France), Latin Duo Circo (Argentina), Ian Deadly (UK), Pierro Ricciardi, Fausto Giori, Gaia Matulli and Pippu (Italy).

The programs will take place in different locations during the 3 days of the festival, starting at 19.00, and will last until midnight. AGERPRES