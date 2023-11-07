103 Romanian citizens, family members from Gaza permitted to cross into Egypt

Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) has reported that 103 Romanian citizens from the Gaza Strip and their family members on Monday night was given permission to transit the border crossing from Rafah into Egypt.

They were informed by officials of the Romanian Representation Office in Ramallah about the procedure, and their evacuation to Egypt was to be carried out the next day in compliance with all the specific procedures.

In order to take over the evacuees, the mobile consular teams with the Rapid Reaction Unit of the MAE task force will provide the necessary support at the Rafah border crossing for the rapid evacuation of Romanian citizens. Afterwards, the Romanian citizens and their families will be picked up by officials of the Romanian Embassy in Egypt and the two mobile teams, who will accompany them to Cairo, from where they will arrive in Romania on a special flight.

At the same time, an interinstitutional task force, through the diplomatic missions in Cairo and Tel Aviv, continues dialogue with Egyptian and Israeli authorities in order to complete the evacuation operations for the other Romanian citizens and their family members who requested support and are still in the Gaza Strip.