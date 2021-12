The Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus information task force, announced on Thursday that nationwide, as many as 1,076 beds are occupied in intensive care with COVID-19 patients, agerpres reports.

On Tuesday, according to data in the alerte.ms application, there are 1,601 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients.

In Bucharest, 367 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients are approved by the Public Health Directorate (DSP).