11.2 pct drop of primary energy resources in first five months

Primary energy resources dropped by 11.2 pct in first five months, compared to the same period of 2019, and those of electric energy reduced by 3.8 pct, shows the data published on Monday by the National Institute for Statistics (INS).

According to the statistic, the main primary energy resources, in the first five months, totaled 12.787 million tons of oil equivalent (toe), 1.6 million toe less than in the same period of last year.

Furthermore, the internal production totaled 7.65 million toe, 866,000 toe less than the same period of last year, and imports stood at 5.13 million toe.

In this period, the electrical energy resources were of 26.53 billion kWh, 1.06 billion kWh less than the corresponding period of 2019.

Also, production in thermal power stations was of 8.24 million kWh, decreasing by 1.99 billion kWh (-19.4 pct).

At the same time, in hydroelectric plant production stood at 5.64 billion kWh, decreasing by 1.6 billion kWh (-22.1 pct), and that in nuclear-electric power plants was of .514 billion kWh, increasing by 629 million kWh (+13.9 pct).

In what regards the production obtained by wind energy converters, it stood, following the first five months, at 3.602 billion kWh, a 300.8 million kWh increase over the same period of last year, while solar energy produced in photovoltaic installations in this period was 737.8 million kWh, increasing by 32.3 million kWh over the corresponding period of 2019.

On the other hand, the final electrical energy consumption in this period, was of 21.798 billion kWh, by 6.8 pct less than in the corresponding period of 2019. Public lighting recorded a drop of 9 pct, while population consumption increased by 2.9 pct.

According to the quoted source, the electrical energy exports clocked in at 2.234 billion kWh, increasing by 634.6 million kWh, and the own technological consumption in networks and stations was of 2.503 billion kWh, a 115 million kWh drop.