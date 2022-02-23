11.477 new Covid positives and 119 Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours

As many as 11,477 new Covid positives have been registered in the past 24 hours, as well as 119 Covid-related deaths, nine of which prior to the reporting period, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Wednesday.

"According to data available with the National Intervention Coordination and Management Center, 11,477 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection were registered on February 23, as of 10:00 hrs. Also, 119 deaths were reported, nine of which preceding the reporting period," the GCS states.The highest daily Covid caseload since the onset of the pandemic in Romania was registered on February 1, at 40,018 infections. (AGERPRES)