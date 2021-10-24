116,731 individuals, legal companies registered in first nine months of 2021

The number of registrations of individuals and legal companies increased, in the first nine months of this year, by 44.17 pct compared to the similar period of 2020, to 116,731, of which 79,424 are companies with limited liability (SRL), according to the data centralized by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC), consulted by AGERPRES.

Most registrations were done in Bucharest, respectively 17,892 (+31.94 pct, compared to January - September 2020), and in the counties of Cluj (6,592, +56.92 pct), Timis (5,421, +49.63 pct) and Ilfov (5,345, +36.46 pct).

At the opposite end, the lowest number of registrations was recorded in the counties of Ialomita (852, +41.29 pct), compared to the first nine months of the previous year, Covasna (862, +32.21 pct) and Calarasi (994, +26.14 pct).

According to the ONRC, the areas in which most registrations were made are: wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (23,330, +17.55 pct year-on-year), agriculture, forestry and fishing (13,969, +337.35 pct) and construction (13,045, +25.59 pct), Agerpres.ro informs.

In September 2021, 12,865 individuals and legal companies were registered, most of them in Bucharest (1,984) and in the counties of Cluj (718), Timis (608), Ilfov (576) and Iasi (525).