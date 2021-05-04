 
     
12-15-year-olds might get vaccinated against COVID-19 this summer in Romania

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam vaccin astrazeneca

Coordinator of Romania's COVID-19 vaccination campaign Valeriu Gheorghita said on Tuesday that there is a clear prospect of immunising this summer 12-15-year-olds in the country using the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.

He told a news conference that Pfizer BioNTech had submitted all the necessary papers to the European Medicines Agency in order to obtain authorisation for the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine in the 12-to-15-year-olds, agerpres.ro confirms.

"We expect the FDA [Food and Drug Administration] to grant the authorisation soon, and it is likely that the European Medicines Agency will follow suit next month, so we have a long-term prospect. It may be clear that from this summer we can vaccinate people in the 12-15-year-old age class who obviously want to get vaccinated with the consent of their parents," said Gheorghita.

