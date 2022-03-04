12,000-plus Romanians donate blood over past 5 days, mostly to the benefit of wounded Ukrainians

More than 12,000 Romanian citizens have donated blood in the past five days, with an important part of the collected amount being offered for the rescue of Ukraine's citizens, shows a government Facebook post.

"Romanians donate blood for Ukrainian soldiers and civilians wounded in the military aggression! More than 12,000 Romanian citizens have donated blood in the last five days, and an important amount was made available to save Ukraine's citizens. The campaign was launched on February 27 by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and several Cabinet members who donated blood for the wounded Ukrainians," the post reads, Agerpres.ro informs.

Prime Minister Ciuca calls for the continuation of badly needed humanitarian actions for the Ukrainian people.

"Thank you to the Romanians who have opened their hearts and participate in this humanitarian campaign! The power of solidarity is an essential line of defense against any aggression. I am proud of the generosity and mobilization of Romanians who have come to the aid of suffering Ukrainians. Let us continue our humanitarian actions the Ukrainian people so badly need at this time," Premier Ciuca is cited as saying.