121 deaths recorded in SARS-CoV-2 patients in the past 24hrs

A total of 121 deaths were recorded among the COVID-19 patients in the past 24 hours, of which 16 occurred prior to the reference interval, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday , agerpres reports.

The 16 deaths occurred prior to the reference interval were recorded in the Bacau, Giurgiu, Neamt, Vaslui counties, in October.

According to GCS, 58 men and 63 women died, hospitalized in the counties of Alba, Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Botosani, Brasov, Buzau, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Constanta, Dambovita, Dolj, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Ilfov, Maramures, Mehedinti, Mures, Neamt, Olt, Prahova, Salaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Timis and Vaslui and Bucharest. One of the patients who died became infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Serbia and died in the Timis County.Of the 121 deaths, two were recorded in the age group 20 - 29 years, two in the age group 30 - 39 years, four in the age category 40 - 49 years, seven in the age category 50 - 59 years, 33 in the age category 60 - 69 years, 40 in the age category 70 - 79 years and 33 in the age category over 80 years.Among those who died were a 24-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman who had comorbidities and were not vaccinated against COVID.According to the GCS, 112 of the deaths were reported in patients who had comorbidities, two patients had no comorbidities, and for seven patients there were no comorbidities reported so far.Out of a total of 121 patients who died, 113 were unvaccinated and eight were vaccinated against COVID. The eight vaccinated patients were 50-59 years old and over 80 years old. Seven of the vaccinated patients had comorbidities, and for one patient there were no comorbidities reported.Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 54,959 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania.