14,757 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in past 24hrs

As many as 14,757 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 10,425 represent the first dose and 4,332 the second dose, according to a briefing sent on Friday by Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV).

As of December 27, 2020, since the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, 9,573,496 doses have been administered to 5,116,245 people, of whom 4,979,559 have received the complete vaccination scheme.

In the last 24 hours, 13 side effects were reported, of which two local and 11 whole-body reactions, agerpres.ro informs.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 16,852 adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines, 1,802 local and 15,050 whole-body reactions.

