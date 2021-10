14,950 new COVID-19 cases, 512 deaths

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus information task force, informed on Wednesday morning that in the last 24 hours in Romania 14,950 cases of people with SARS-CoV-2 were reported and 512 deaths, including four previously unaccounted for.

"According to data with CNCCI [National Response Conduct and Coordination Centre] for October 27, 2021, 10:00hrs, in the last 24 hours, 14,950 cases of people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 were reported. Also, 512 deaths were recorded, including four previously unaccounted for," says GCS.