15 pct of full-time employees have gross wages at level of minimum gross wage (union)

About 15% of full-time employees have gross salaries at the level of the minimum gross salary in the country, say representatives of the National Trade Union Bloc (BNS), in an analysis published Tuesday.

"The National Trade Union Bloc draws attention to the wage system in Romania! 15% of employees with full-time contracts have gross salaries at the level of the minimum gross wage in the country. For the lowest 40% of wages in Romania (wages on full-time contracts), the average gross wage in February was 3,362 RON, only 62 RON above the minimum wage. Conversely, for the top 10% of salaries, the average gross salary in February was 37,375 RON, ten times higher than the minimum wage," informs a press release of the trade union organisation.

According to the cited source, the average gross wage in February 2024 was 7,990 RON. In the same period, 60% of gross wage earnings for full-time employment contracts were below the average gross wage in the country.

The BNS and its 29 affiliated federations held a rally in front of the Romanian Government on Monday, calling for a reduction in labour taxes and the urgent launch of a tax reform. The protest was followed by a march to the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MEAT), the Ministry of Labour and Social Solidarity (MMSS) and the Ministry of Finance.