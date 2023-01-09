1,559 people get the Covid shot in the past week

As many as 1,559 people were vaccinated against COVID in the week of January 2 - 8, of whom 1,405 with the Omicron-adapted Pfizer vaccine, whose administration began on November 28, 2022.

According to the National Public Health Institute's National Center for the Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases, another 154 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccine were administered, of which 61 - the first dose, 35 - the second and 59 - the third.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 16,904,016 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered.

A number of 8,129,616 peoplereceived the complete vaccination scheme, 2,630,357 were given the third dose and 22,129 the fourth dose.

In total, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 20,083 side effect occurrences to COVID vaccines, 2,244 local and 17,839 systemic side effects.AGERPRES