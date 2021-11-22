16,120 schools open to in-person instruction

As many as 16,120 schools out of a total of 17,912 existing in Romania nationwide opens today to in-person instruction, agerpres reports.

"From November 22, 16,120 schools out of a total of 17,912 existing nationwide, including related units, will open to in-person instruction. The total number of students/preschoolers in these schools is exceeding 2,600,000," the Ministry of Education informed on Friday.

According to the ministry, another 1,792 schools will continue remote instruction.A joint order of the ministers of education and health allowing in-person instruction from November 22 in the pre-university schools in areas where the 14-day COVID-19 reporting rate is below 3 per 1,000 population, irrespective of the vaccination coverage of the teaching staff, has been published in the Official Journal.Under the latest amendments added to the joint order of the acting education and health ministers 5,338/2,015/ 2021, the boards of directors of pre-university schools will issue decisions on the resumption of in person teaching by reference to the reporting rate published on the website of the Ministry of Education informing the county school inspectorates /Bucharest School Inspectorate.