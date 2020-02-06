17 Romanians aboard quarantined ship in Japan

A number of 17 Romanian citizens are aboard a cruise ship which has been put in quarantine in the Japanese port Yokohama, after several cases of coronavirus infection were detected on board, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informed on Thursday.

According to the quoted source, Romania's Embassy in Tokyo has been notified in this regard by the Japanese Foreign Affairs Ministry. Of the 17 Romanians, two are tourists and the other 15 are crew members of the ship.

Moreover, the MAE added that Romania's Consulate General in Hong Hong urgently requested local authorities pieces of information regarding the presence of some Romanian citizens aboard a ship docked in this port. So far, the local authorities haven't made notifications regarding the existence of any Romanian citizens among the passengers of the ship, and, at the consular office level, no assistance requests have been received on behalf of any Romanian citizen regarding this situation.

Romania's Embassy in Tokyo and Romania's Consulate General in Hong Hong continue the demarches with the local authorities to gather additional information and are prepared to grant assistance if necessary.

As of Tuesday, the Japanese authorities started to look for cases of contamination on the Diamond Princess ship, which arrived on Monday evening near Yokohama port, in south-west of Tokyo, taking into account that a case of coronavirus infection was detected in Hong Kong at a person who was previously aboard the ship. According to the Japanese press, the number of cases of contamination aboard the ship reached 20 on Thursday, where there are approximately 3,700 passengers and crew members. AGERPRES