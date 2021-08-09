 
     
180k anti-Covid vaccine doses from Romania to Tunisia by military aircraft

covid astrazeneca vaccin

An Air Force C-27 J Spartan aircraft with the Romanian Air Forces will ensure transport to Tunisia of rd 180,000 Astra Zeneca anti-Covid vaccine doses, antigen tests and sanitary stuff to manage pandemic in this country, a release by the National Defence Ministry (MApN) reads.

Thusly, Romania joins the European and international efforts to support Tunisia in its fight against the SARS-CoV2 virus.

Vaccine doses will be transported in refrigerated boxes, together with cooling elements and temperature monitoring devices, made available by the Cantacuzino National Institute of Medical-Military Research and Development in Bucharest, which secures compliance with the refrigeration chain until its destination, at temperatures of 2-8 degrees C.

The donated sanitary materials are FFP2 and FFP3, surgical and antigen tests, MApN reports.

A medical team of 13 medical professionals (five doctors and eight nurses) will also travel to this country to provide support to Tunisian health personnel in the fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Romania was among the countries that received an application for international assistance from the Tunisian government, by activating the European Civil Protection Mechanism.

