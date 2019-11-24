 
STIRIPESURSE.RO
     
182 notifications on possible problems related to electoral process, over 50pct do not check out

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam vot coada vot votare sectie de votare sectie

A number of 182 notifications regarding possible problems in relation to the electoral process in the runoff of presidential elections have been registered up to now, but the verifications showed that more than 50pct of these do not check out, Interior Ministry's spokesperson Monica Dajbog said on Sunday.

Most notifications were registered in Bucharest and in the counties of Dambovita, Dolj, Giurgiu and Olt.

"The Interior Ministry staff levied 17 fines worth 16,200 lei, as well as 16 written warnings. Also, 25 possible offences are under investigation, including corruption of voters, violation of vote confidentiality, voter fraud, multiple vote and illegal access to a computer system," said Dajbog.

