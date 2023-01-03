19 cases with Omicron variant confirmed, December 26 - January 1

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed on Tuesday that, in the week of December 26 - January 1, 19 cases with the Omicron variant were confirmed, of which seven are "variants of concern" and 12 are "variants of interest."

According to INSP, until January 1, 9,811 cases with the Omicron variant were confirmed. Of these, the BA.2 subvariant was detected in 2,992 (30%), Agerpres informs.Among the reports from last week, the BA.4 sub-variant was not detected in any of the cases, and in two cases the BA.5 sub-variant was detected.Until now, the BA.5 subvariant was detected (34.5%) in 3,381 cases.According to the INSP, until January 1, a number of 18,274 sequences were reported to the INSP - CNSCBT.The 19 sequences from last week were reported by INCDMM "Cantacuzino".