197 persons get COVID vaccines in past week

A total of 197 people were vaccinated against COVID during the week of April 17 - 23, 139 of whom were vaccinated with Pfizer Omicron adapted to the new strains of coronavirus, which administration started on November 28, 2022.

According to the National Centre for the Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases of the National Institute of Public Health, 58 doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccine were also administered, told Agerpres.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 16,921,885 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered.

A total of 8,130,859 people received the full schedule, 2,668,064 were immunized with the third dose.

In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 20,102 adverse reactions to the COVID vaccines, 2,247 of the local type and 17,855 of the general type.