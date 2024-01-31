20 centers of excellence in research to be financed with 1.6 billion RON

The Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization (MCID) announced on Wednesday the launch of the competition for centers of excellence in research, whose budget of 1.6 billion RON represents the "biggest" investment in the field.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, MCID will make operational 20 centers of excellence, each benefiting from a budget between 50,000,000 RON and 100,000,000 RON, in leading research fields such as: digitization, industry and space, agriculture, bioeconomy, natural resources, biodiversity and environment, health, energy, mobility and climate, civil security for society, culture, creativity and inclusive society, agerpres reports.

"We are financing with 1.6 billion RON, especially the highly specialized human resource, and we emphasize the collaboration between research organizations. The purpose of this financing is to bring together researchers from several fields, to obtain interdisciplinary products, which overcome the traditional barriers of science and research. We want to strengthen Romanian research, to attract world-class researchers alongside our researchers and to build international poles of performance in order to achieve a strong impact in the economy and in society. The results generated by these substantial funds must reach the economy in the coming years as Romania must benefit from all the fantastic products of brilliant minds," said Bogdan Ivan, minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization, quoted in the press release.

The centers of excellence are financed by the National Plan for Research, Development and Innovation 2022-2027 (PNCDI IV).