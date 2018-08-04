"I would like CSMB athletes outshine themselves" at the 2018 European Athletics Championships in Berlin, said former renowned athlete Gabriela Szabo, present in Germany's capital both as CSM Bucharest head and as representative of the European Athletics Association, a press release sent to AGERPRES informs.

"An extremely important competition, we have six athletes who have qualified, we keep fingers crossed for them from the stands, I hope they make it to the finals and take the podium. The competition is tough, but it is the concentration, training and day the athletes catch. I hope the athletes outshine themselves, achieve their best result or that of the season, and if a medal should be grabbed, all the better. I wish the CSM athletes enter the competition with an attitude, not be afraid of their adversaries, fight at the same level, not feel inferior in any way. Romanian athletics is going through less favourable times, we must lay the foundations of mass sports, so that we can afterwards have the results we want. We are building the future at CSM Bucharest, and we are thinking of having a large number of athletes to represent us at the Olympic Games in Tokyo," Gabriela Szabo said.Between 6 and 12 August Berlin is hosting the outdoor 2018 European Athletics Championships. Romania is participating with 36 athletes, six of whom belong with CSM Bucharest.The best 2017 Romanian athlete, Andrei Gag is one of the highest hopes for a continental medal. Alina Rotaru (best Romanian athlete in 2017) and Angela Morosanu will participate in the women's long jump. Andrei Gag in the men's shot put, Marian Oprea in the triple jump, Andreea Elena Panturoiu in the triple jump and David Nastase will be part of the 4x400 metres relay.