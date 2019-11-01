2019PresidentialElection/ ALDE's Sibiu branch sues Facebook for allegedly damaging Diaconu's campaign

The Sibiu county branch of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) announced on Thursday evening that it sued Facebook, at the Sibiu Court House, challenging the fact that it brings damages to the electoral campaign of candidate Mircea Diaconu who runs for president, by blocking the social media page of the political formation.

"ALDE's Sibiu county branch, through chair Ovidiu Ghorghe Tocaciu, filed today with the Sibiu Court House a suing petition for Facebook with the headquarters in the U.S.. Since 28 October, the official Facebook page has been blocked by Facebook. Although clarifications were demanded on all available Facebook contact channels, they didn't respond to the requests," shows a release sent by ALDE Sibiu.ALDE Sibiu leader Ovidiu Gheorghe Tocaciu accuses Facebook of obstructing the right to free speech.