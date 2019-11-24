2019PresidentialElection/Ciolos: I expect a more dynamic tenure than the first one

PLUS (Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) leader Dacian Ciolos stated on Sunday in Alexandria that he expects the future President to have a more dynamic tenure than the first one, and that the political forces wanting Romania's modernization must engage together in a project for the long term, to the best interest of the country.

"I expect, first of all, to be a more dynamic tenure than the first one (...), to gather all the political forces wanting Romania's modernization (...) immediately after this presidential election, to start preparing for this project. I don't believe that we should wait another year to have parliamentary majority to work clearly on a project meant for the long term, to the best interest of Romania," stated Dacian Ciolos.

The PLUS leader voted in the second round of the presidential election, in a polling station in Alexandria. He chose to come to Teleorman, for "this is a part of Romania we should care for increasingly more" and "that we left aside."

"This is not my first time in Teleorman and I will continue to come here more and more, for this is a part of Romania we should care for increasingly more and that we left aside, because, unfortunately, we saw in Romania how this popular culture of political fiefs, where one prefers to go or prefers not to go, and I believe that we should overcome this. We are all Romanian citizens and we must care about one another," said Ciolos.

In the opinion of the PLUS leader, the ones who will lead the country next "should look more carefully into what happens here."

"I believe that, (...) the ones who will lead Romania next, the President and the Government too, and the MPs, should also look carefully into what happens here [in Teleorman - editor's note], for it seems important to me not to build roads just to increase the accounts of some company connected with a certain party, but we should build roads to create jobs and the people must feel that they belong to the same Romania the people in Cluj belong to (...), or the ones in Timisoara, or the ones in Sibiu," said the PLUS leader.

Dacian Ciolos also specified that, in the beginning of next year, he will open a MEP office in Teleorman.

