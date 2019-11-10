2019PresidentialElection/ Diaconu: I thank those who preferred by vote non-partisan, independent president

Mircea Diaconu, an independent candidate in the presidential elections supported by the electoral alliance "Un om" [One human being], made up of The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) and Pro Romania, thanked on Sunday night those who supported him.

"I thank those who voted for me, those who preferred by vote a non-partisan president, an independent president, a president of all Romanians. One thing I have to say: tomorrow is another day, as Scarlett O'Hara said, and if anyone knows who this lady, this woman is, please tell Mr. Iohannis," said Diaconu in front of the Romanian Athenaeum.

He added that in the runoff of the presidential election he will not support anyone.

"When you say no one, it is emptiness, because there is nobody. In the outlook version, I am afraid that there is no one in the runoff. (...) I will not vote for anyone, for exactly the reason why I came out exactly on these steps, on August 25 I think it was, precisely because the offers of these gentlemen / this lady are eminently political. Party armies with their party leaders in front, one of them will be president, to continue the war, as you have seen, with the other side. So, there will not be peace in Romania, unfortunately," he said.

Diaconu mentioned that he would not run for president in five years, because it was not a goal for him to be president.

"I am a very happy man at this moment, because people have heard me, I wanted to be heard, I wanted to say these things, namely - this corridor that has been followed for 30 years, with presidents of this type, mixed in politics, with groups, with interests, is unprofitable and unconstitutional. The corridor is altogether different, the president must be truly of all Romanians, without any doctrine, without left, without right," he said.