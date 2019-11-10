2019PresidentialElection/ Exit-poll IRES: Klaus Iohannis - 38.7pct, Viorica Dancila - 22pct, Dan Barna - 16.1pct

National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate President Klaus Iohannis won 38.7pct in Sunday's presidential elections, Social Democratic Party (PSD) representative Viorica Dancila - 22pct, and USR PLUS candidate Dan Barna, 16.1pct, according to the survey conducted at the exit from the polls by the Romanian Institute for Evaluation and Strategy - IRES.

On the following places, the results of the exit-poll are as follows:

Mircea Diaconu (UN OM Alliance) - 8.2pct

Theodor Paleologu (PMP) - 5.2pct

Kelemen Hunor (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) - 4.6pct

Ramona-Ioana Bruynseels (Humanist Power Party) - 2.0pct

Alexandru Cumpanasu (independent) - 1.2pct

Viorel Catarama (Liberal Right) - 0.4pct

Bogdan Stanoevici (independent) - 0.3pct

Ninel Peia (Romanian People Party) - 0.3pct

Catalin Ivan (Alternative for National Dignity) - 0.2pct

Sebastian Ionescu (New Romania Party) - 0.2pct

John-Ion Banu (Romanian Nation Party) - 0.1pct.